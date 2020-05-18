45th Space Wing

Happy Holidays From the 45 CPTS! We have adjusted our hours of operations for the customer service counter. Please make sure you take note of the time adjustments. Have a safe healthy Holiday season and a Happy New Year! Normal hours of operation will resume on 4 Jan 2021.

45 CPTS Financial Operations Customer Service Holiday Hours:

December 18, 2020 0900-1300

December 23, 2020 0900-1200

December 24, 2020 Closed (Family Day)

December 25, 2020 Closed (Holiday)

December 30, 2020 0900-1200

December 31, 2020 Closed (Family Day)

January 1, 2021 Closed (Holiday)

** Note all other days will follow normal business hours**

Due to the unprecedented circumstances regarding COVID-19, 45th SW’s Financial Operations Flight highly encourages customers to call or submit inquiries through the Comptroller Services Portal to reduce the risk of physical interactions. The customer service lobby will remain open from 0900-1500 Mon-Fri (except for the days listed below) until further notice and a face covering is required to enter. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and will continue to provide exceptional service.

The Comptroller Services Portal (CSP) is located at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/saffmCSP/portal and can be used to track your questions/inquiries in real time. It also includes informative articles and FAQs addressing all your finance needs. To get started, visit the above link using a CAC-enabled device and Google Chrome. Choose your Authentication Certificate and create a profile using the top right button on the homepage. You are now ready to submit your question(s) and our highly skilled technicians are ready to help! Our goal is to have your inquiry assigned to a technician within 24 business hours.



Our office is located on the ground floor of Bldg. 423 on PAFB. Customer service hours are 0900-1500 Mon-Fri. We are closed National Holidays, USSF Family Days, and the third Friday of every month for training.



If you experience issues with CSP, feel free to give us a call at (321) 494-4882 or send us an email at 4finance@us.af.mil.



Retirees may seek financial support by calling DFAS at 1-800-321-1080. Cheat Sheet



About Our Office

The 45th Space Wing Comptroller Squadron is a 45 SW staff agency managing the financial business of Patrick AFB and Cape Canaveral AFS. Its award-winning financial professionals strive for continuous, courteous, and accurate customer service while providing peacetime and wartime world-wide support to all active duty members of the uniformed services, members of the DoD components, and civilian employees.