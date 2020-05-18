45th Space Wing

Instructions for ID Card Renewal can be found on the 45th Force Support Squadron webpage. To contact the ID card section, call (321) 494-6144 or email custrsvc@us.af.mil. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed the third Friday of each month for training, Federal holidays and designated Family Days. Other locations for ID cards include: NRC Orlando (407) 240-5939, NSA Orlando 407-380-4313/4315, ARCO Orlando 407-643-2322 and NMWR Miami (305) 293-3778.
To schedule an appt:
- Click on this link: https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/#/
- Click on “Site Locator & Appointments / Continue”
- Type Patrick AFB and hit enter
- Select 620 O’Malley Rd and Click on “More Info”
- Click on “Schedule an Appointment”
- Find the date and time you want
- Click on “Book this Appointment” and follow the steps
References:
Department of Defense USIDs and COVID-19 Extension Memo, effective September 8, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
Extension of USID (I-S) Temp Acceptance of Expired USID During COVID-19 effective August 18, 2020 through 31 Mar 2021.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances regarding COVID-19, 45th SW’s Financial Operations Flight highly encourages customers to call or submit inquiries through the Comptroller Services Portal to reduce the risk of physical interactions. The customer service lobby will remain open from 0900-1500 Mon-Fri (except for the days listed below) until further notice and a face covering is required to enter. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and will continue to provide exceptional service.
The Comptroller Services Portal (CSP) is located at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/saffmCSP/portal and can be used to track your questions/inquiries in real time. It also includes informative articles and FAQs addressing all your finance needs. To get started, visit the above link using a CAC-enabled device and Google Chrome. Choose your Authentication Certificate and create a profile using the top right button on the homepage. You are now ready to submit your question(s) and our highly skilled technicians are ready to help! Our goal is to have your inquiry assigned to a technician within 24 business hours.
Our office is located on the ground floor of Bldg. 423 on PAFB. Customer service hours are 0900-1500 Mon-Fri. We are closed National Holidays, USSF Family Days, and the third Friday of every month for training.
If you experience issues with CSP, feel free to give us a call at (321) 494-4882 or send us an email at 4finance@us.af.mil.
Retirees may seek financial support by calling DFAS at 1-800-321-1080. Cheat Sheet
About Our Office
The 45th Space Wing Comptroller Squadron is a 45 SW staff agency managing the financial business of Patrick AFB and Cape Canaveral AFS. Its award-winning financial professionals strive for continuous, courteous, and accurate customer service while providing peacetime and wartime world-wide support to all active duty members of the uniformed services, members of the DoD components, and civilian employees.
Base Operator (321) 494-1110
(Launch information is subject to change without notice)
Stay Connected Virtually
Lunch and Learn (July 2020)